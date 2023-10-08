On Friday, Amazon launched into space the first two prototypes of satellites within its planned Internet network, Kuiper, from the US state of Florida.

Amazon’s launch of the two models is a first step for the company before it sends thousands of other satellites into orbit to broadcast Internet services globally and compete with SpaceX’s Starlink, reports Al-Rai daily.

An Atlas 5 rocket belonging to the United Launch Coalition bearing the Amazon logo took off from Cape Canaveral shortly after two o’clock in the evening (18:00 GMT), carrying two experimental satellites within the Kuiper network.

The mission aims to test the first pieces of technology from “Amazon” in space, as the company, the giant e-commerce and web services, is looking forward to deploying another 3,236 satellites over the next few years and providing broadband Internet service globally, an achievement targeted by the “SpaceX” subsidiary. Elon Musk has five thousand Starlink satellites in orbit.

Amazon pledged to invest $10 billion in its Kuiper project, which was announced in 2019, the same year in which SpaceX began operating the first Starlink spacecraft.