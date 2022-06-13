LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer and the shopping destination of choice for discerning shoppers in the region, launched the Amazing ASEAN Festival on 12 June with a colorful function at the Al Dajeej outlet of the hypermarket.

The week-long festival that runs at all LuLu Hypermarket outlets till 18 June, was inaugurated by the 9 ambassadors of ASEAN countries accredited to Kuwait, in the presence of top management of LuLu Kuwait and a large gathering of shoppers and members from the ASEAN community in Kuwait.

ASEAN ambassadors were then conducted on a tour of the Al Dajeej outlet by LuLu management officials, which allowed them to interact and address the large number of shoppers and community members gathered for the inaugural event.

Several functions highlighting ASEAN countries’ cuisines, tourism, culture, heritage and more, were also held as part of the inaugural event. Special stalls and sampling counters from each of the ten ASEAN countries, set up inside the hypermarket, offered displays of fresh fruit and vegetables, groceries, and non-food items. Shoppers were also able to sample and buy from the wide variety and range of hot-food items and other delicacies of the 10-nation bloc.

Meanwhile, large cutouts and creative displays of iconic structures and monuments from the ten countries provided a glimpse into some of the tourism attractions available in these states. Adding further color and beat to the inauguration ceremony were traditional and contemporary dance performances, as well as music rendered on traditional instruments by ASEAN artists.

The week-long Amazing ASEAN Festival, highlights food products and other items from the 10 ASEAN countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mayanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Amazing discounts, special offers and promotional prices are available on a wide range of ASEAN products throughout the festival period.

The festival is proving to be a major draw among shoppers, as it allows them to view, sample and buy exotic food items and other products from all 10 ASEAN countries under one roof at the LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Kuwait.

The promotion to be inaugurated by the following Ambassadors to Kuwait

Philippines Ambassador — H.E. Mohd. Noordin Pendosina N Lomondot

Indonesian Ambassador — H.E. Ms. Lena Maryana

Thailand Ambassador — H.E. Rooge Thammongkol

Vietnam Ambassador — H.E. Thang Toan NGO

Cambodian Ambassador — H.E. Hun Han

Laos Acting Deputy Chief – H.E. Phisakhane Phongpadith

Brunei Deputy Ambassador — H.E. Miss Nur Farahanah

Malaysian Ambassador — H E Dato Mohamed Ali Selamat

Charge d’Affaires of Myanmar — H.E. Dr Aung Gyaw Thu