The Ministry of Interior, through the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has announced the activation of the virtual room, known as ‘Aman’, to combat financial fraud and money laundering.

This initiative is conducted in collaboration with the Public Prosecution and the Kuwait Banking Association, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, reports Al-Anba daily.

Aman aims to establish communication channels for receiving reports of financial fraud from all local banks, promptly engaging with the reports and taking necessary actions. Funds seized from victims’ accounts are swiftly frozen to facilitate recovery.

It is noteworthy that the Virtual Room dealt with numerous complaints between December 7, 2023, and January 9, 2024. The total number of reports handled during this period amounted to 285, with estimated sums totaling KD 495,973,933. The Ministry has taken measures to freeze these funds in preparation for subsequent recovery.

The Ministry of Interior urges individuals who discover unauthorized debits or transfers from their accounts to promptly contact their respective banks and report the incident immediately.