Despite the continuation of the heavy rains in some parts of the country since noon yesterday, many roads, tunnels and bridges appeared to be normal, including the Mangaf Bridge, while the Ministry of Works is working to pump water collected in some areas and police cars were seen active to control traffic, reports Al-Rai daily.





