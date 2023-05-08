Campaign to promote bicycle culture in Kuwait for healthy and active lifestyle.

To engage community towards a positive change to achieve endurance, health, and wellness overall, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by ALSAYER Holding, Kuwait Cycling Club (KCC), Corniche Cycling Club (CCC), and Velo to highlight the potential value of cycling as a sport and healthy mobility option for our society.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mubarak Al Sayer CEO ALSAYER Holding and Othman Al Mutairi Board Member KCC, in the presence of Bengt Kurt Schultz COO ALSAYER, Munir Salous Senior GM of ALSAYER Car Rental, Nehad Al Haj Ali GM ALSAYER Corporate Excellence, Pierre Moreau GM CCC, Mohamad Al Ateeqi CEO VELO, and Eissa Al Gabandi of KCC.

1 of 4

This alliance brings a value-added partnership by all parties with specific roles to play. For the coming three months until July 2023, around 30 professional cyclists ride 120 KM on every Friday morning at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah causeway, and to invite new cycling enthusiasts to join, learn, and practice riding techniques.

According to Mubarak Al Sayer “It’s a gear change that such collaborations address health, culture, and local communities, from a perspective of UN Sustainable Development Goals ‘3 – Good Health and Wellbeing and 17 – Partnership for the Goals. We are glad to collaborate with experts internally and externally to address areas of opportunities at the same time the concerns of society.”

Munir Salous, of ALSAYER Car Rental explained “we will be providing a car with a trained driver to ensure safety and comfort of cyclists for a confident ride. It’s crucial as a campaign car we are alert on the road and Car Rental team is highly excited to deliver it based on our history of service excellence”.

Othman Al Mutairi of KCC praises this opportunity to attract, train and refine professional cycling experts to build qualified teams who can make cycling a sports career. It will also encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to take up cycling and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Pierre Moreau at CCC informed “we engage professional riders with training and high safety & security gadgets. It is essential to avoid any fatality on the road and they are trained on the dos and don’ts for a safe trip every time. We aim this partnership to make cycling a popular sport”.

Velo the quality bicycle super store to support with needed equipment and spare parts during the campaign. Mohamad Al Ateeqi informed, cycling is a low-impact exercise that has numerous health benefits, including improving cardiovascular health, reducing stress, and increasing muscle strength and flexibility. So, we encourage all to join and ride a bicycle.

This partnership is expected to build a wider platform including development of professional cyclist team, attract new joiners to try professional and free style riding to drive community for healthy lifestyle, ensure riders safety on the roads and connect individuals to know on the advanced cycling techniques, and product awareness. We welcome all to “Ride For Wellness Campaign” to experience a positive change.