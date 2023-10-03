– New cars showroom exclusively for Toyota

– ALSAYER Car World showroom featuring multi brand pre-owned certified cars under one roof

Faisal Bader Al Sayer Chairman, Mubarak Naser Al Sayer CEO and Ojima Eiichiro distinguished Guest from Toyota Motor Corporation attend the opening ceremony of newest car showroom at Shuwaikh.

Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer & Sons EST Co. held an opening ceremony to inaugurate the two brand new showrooms at Shuwaikh, one exclusively for Toyota cars as well as ‘ALSAYER Car World’ for multi branded outlet for certified pre-owned cars.

The event was attended by Faisal Bader Al Sayer Chairman, Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer CEO, Bader Musaed Al Sayer CEO Al Dhow Holding along with distinguished guest Ojima Eiichiro Project General Manager Middle East & Central Asia Division at Toyota Motor Corporation, in the presence of members of the press and media. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the inauguration of the showroom followed by a launch press conference and walk around tour of the facility.

Bengt Schultz Chief Operating Officer, representatives from Toyota Group Sales including Martin Aherne Senior Business Director, Theo Kruger General Manager, Kyle Stewart Deputy General Manager of Certified cars, Hamad Al Fouzan Senior Manager Sales Administration, Bader Faisal Al Sayer Senior Marketing Manager, Heads from ALSAYER business divisions were also present at the event.

According to Mubarak Naser Al Sayer “As we believe that “the customer comes first,” our strategy depends on continuous development and expansion for the convenience of our valued customers through the opening of new projects such as car showrooms, service centers, and original spare parts, which now form a large and integrated network for our services, optimally distributed geographically to cover all regions of Kuwait”.

From the members of the Board to every single member of team, is focused to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience and fulfil the promise of “putting a smile on the face of every customer”.

The new car showroom for Toyota in Shuwaikh is characterized by modern decoration and designs with large space to display all the various new Toyota models, including saloons, hatchbacks, SUV, as well as hybrid electric cars. It also allocates a special area for GAZOO RACING – GR cars, which is the sports arm of Toyota. The cars bearing the GR brand are inspired by the world of motorsport, this brand focuses on Toyota sports cars around the world. The showroom also includes a pavilion dedicated to the “SAYARATI” Center, which is a center for distinctive accessories for Toyota cars.

Eiichiro Ojima said “Thank you all for your kind support and trust in our products and services. Toyota Motor Corporation has already had a very long and firm relationship with Mohamed Naser Al Sayer, for almost 70 years since 1954. They are one of the most important partners among all the distributors in the world”.

Highlights of the new Toyota showroom:

– Consists of ground and mezzanine floor of a total area of 4200 Square meters.

– The display area on the ground floor can fit 80 cars.

– Management offices in the Mezzanine floor

ALSAYER Car World Certified car showroom for pre-owned:

– Consists of three floors (Basement, Ground, and Mezzanine floors), a total built area of 9640 square meters.

– The display space spread across three floors that can fit 130 cars.

– Trade-in section and a designated area to evaluate customers’ cars.

– 107 parking spaces for pre-owned cars.

Combined facilities to service the customers in both showrooms:

– 200 parking spaces for customers with easy in and out.

– Central cashier and banking and insurance services.

– Traffic department to facilitate and provide our customers with the best service.

– Prayer rooms with amenities.

The design of the building has also been aligned with the Group’s strategic focus on sustainable business solutions which include:

– Huge glazing facades and skylights to benefit from the daylight using high-performance Aluminum and glass.

– A spacious design that guarantees a positive customer experience with customers’ seating area.

– Disabled friendly

– Energy-saving solutions that consist of LED lights, Auto sell water mixers, high-performance heat insulation materials for external cladding.

– Installation of digital screens to enhance our customer service and enrich customer journey in the showroom.

The Management encouraged the team in Shuwaikh to deliver outstanding service. the Group believes State of the art facilities is an excellent milestone, but to make them come alive a team of dedicated and well-trained employees is essential.

1 of 6