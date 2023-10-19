ALSAYER Group, was announced as the winner of the prestigious 16th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards during the event, widely recognized as the ‘Green Oscars of the Middle East,’ that took place recently, at the esteemed Anantara Downtown Hotel in Dubai. ALSAYER’s exceptional dedication towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability propelled them to secure the top position among 41 distinguished ‘Sustainability Champions’ from across the Arab world.

Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, the 16th Arabia CSR Awards presented ALSAYER Group with the coveted first place. The esteemed awards program, organized by the Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN), commended ALSAYER’s continuous commitment to improving practices encompassing the four main pillars of Economy, Society, Nature, and Wellbeing.

Mr. Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer, Executive Board Member & Chairman of Sustainability Committee at ALSAYER Group, expressed immense pride in being recognized among the winners in the Middle East. He attributed this success to ALSAYER’s adherence to international benchmarks such as the UN Global Compact principles, Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the European Foundation for Quality Management model, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The iterative methodology employed by ALSAYER Group has proven pivotal in refining their sustainability strategies and blueprints each year. The Arabia CSR Awards and its esteemed jury assessment have played a crucial role in enriching knowledge and proficiency in Environmental, Social, and Governance practices for our organization.

During the gala event, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder, President, and CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, emphasized that the Arabia CSR Awards transcend traditional recognition programs. Serving as a dynamic platform, it enhances education, proficiency, and the dissemination of best practices. By showcasing champions and role models within the Arab world, the awards align perfectly with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability in 2023. This critical juncture invites businesses and individuals to make sustainable choices in their operations and lives, wholeheartedly embracing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Arabia CSR Awards have earned immense credibility, respect, and recognition through the incorporation of international frameworks and principles such as the 10 Principles of the UN Global Compact, Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance, GRI Standards framework, EFQM business excellence model, and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

ALSAYER Group extends its sincere gratitude to the Arabia CSR Network for organizing this esteemed event and recognizing the efforts of entities and organizations in enhancing sustainability measures. ALSAYER remains committed to pioneering sustainability initiatives and fostering lasting, positive change for everyone, today and in the future.