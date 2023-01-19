As part of our mission to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and in line with Kuwait National Development Plan 2035, The Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) has awarded ALSAYER Group’s TOYOTA MEGA DELIVERY CENTER ARDIYAH in Kuwait a Platinum rating for GSAS Operations Certification, aligning with the objective to create an environment toward a sustainable future.

The award was handed over by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) to ALSAYER Chairman, Mr. Faisal Bader Al-Sayer along with Mr. Bengt Schultz, COO, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Fouzan, Senior Business Director, Service, Mr. Nehad Al-Haj Ali, Group Manager, Corporate Excellence.

GSAS Operations certification was awarded in recognition of implementing

sustainable measures such as:

The building’s roof houses the biggest PV Solar Project in private sector. Serving ALSAYER Delivery Center with a capacity of 1 MWp, the system generates around 1.5 Gigawatt hrs annually. Covering 25% of the building consumption and reducing the carbon footprint by 950 Metric tons of CO2 emissions.

A two-tunnel automated car wash technology which incorporates water recycling reverse osmosis system reducing out environmental impact. With this technology up to 80% of the water used is recycled and reused.

Energy efficient HVAC system consisting of water-cooled chillers

High-performance large glass facades for natural day light, Healthy Indoor Environment for employees & visitors.

Efficient heat insulation for the external walls and the upper roofs for

Latest energy saving light fittings,

Photocell water mixers.

In addition to above, sorting waste at the source and facilitating the recycling of paper and engine oil, ALSAYER Delivery Center is diverting a significant amount of waste from landfills.

According to Mr. Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer, Executive Board Member and Chairman of Sustainability Committee at ALSAYER Group “In ALSAYER Group, we realize that one of the most important pieces in the climate-change puzzle is achieving a balance between natural resources and human consumption that is respectful of the nature yet fuels our modern way of life. For the future of our planet and the humans who populate it, it is vital to weigh the competing needs of environmental protection and human development so both the nature and society are able to flourish.

Previously, three projects of ALSAYER have achieved GSAS Operations with Platinum rating for ALSAYER Head Office 1 in Free Trade Zone, ALSAYER Showroom located in Aswaq Al Qurain, and Fahaheel After Sales Center. And now is the fourth Building: TOYOTA MEGA DELIVERY CENTER- ARDIYAH and still we shall work on more buildings to reinforce sustainability in our coming projects.

The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) is MENA’s first performance-based green buildings certification system aimed at improving the design, construction and operations of buildings while also addressing sustainability challenges specific to the region’s built environment. GSAS Operations (GSAS-OP) is one of the three certifications under GSAS framework. Specifically meant for post-occupancy stage, the certification is designed to recognize a project’s achievement in terms of sustainable operational practices.

Unlike GSAS Design & Build and GSAS Construction Management, GSAS Operations deals with the environmental footprint of projects in post-construction stage. Accordingly, the achievements of projects are acknowledged through five certification ratings i.e., Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond with Diamond representing the highest score. In that context ALSAYER’s projects have achieved the second highest rating.