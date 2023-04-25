ALSAYER Holding has achieved a significant milestone by being awarded the ISO Occupational Health and Safety Management Standard certificate on 23rd March 2023 for its two Automotive service locations.

The official certificate awarding ceremony was held at Group Headquarters at Kuwait Free Trade Zone and was attended by Mubarak Naser Al Sayer Chief Executive officer, Bengt Schultz Chief Operating officer, Ibrahim Al-Fouzan Senior Business Director Toyota Service Division, Mahmoud Abou-Zahr Senior Business Director Lexus Division and Nehad AlHaj Ali Group Manager Corporate Excellence along with Senior Management of Bureau Veritas Group.

On this occasion Mubarak Naser Al Sayer stated that “ALSAYER Group always emphasize on Health and Safety of customers, employees, and all stakeholders. We always aim to provide a safe working environment with a healthy work life balance, this certification is just the beginning of our recognition in this journey”.

According to Bengt Kurt Schultz “This formal certification ensures that our Group Health and Safety measures are of top priority, and we have demonstrated during challenging time of COVID-19 Pandemic by introducing digitization of many processes and reducing employee/customer touch points”.

The process of recertification involved a thorough assessment of the company’s management systems and compliance to the requirements of the ISO 45001:2018 standards. The audits explored the implementation in ALSAYER Group Toyota Service Al Rai-2 and Lexus Quick Service, taking a holistic view from leadership, monitoring, measurement, as well as evidence of successful implementation of continual improvement processes. The audit was performed by Bureau Veritas during January 2023.

ALSAYER Group is committed towards formal recognition of more ISO international standards in its journey of delivering excellence to customers and society.