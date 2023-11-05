The Amiri Decree No. 207/2023, which amended the Decree No. 57/2022, allows the purchase of electricity and water from others, as the decree stipulates in its first article that Clause No. 11 of Article Two of Decree No. 57/2022 referred to be replaced with the following clause: Purchasing energy and water from others, in light of the controls and procedures determined by the Ministry, in accordance with the legislation in force inside Kuwait.

It is noteworthy that Decree 57 restricted the purchase of renewable energy only from others inside Kuwait, while the latest amendment allowed the purchase of energy and water from others in general, reports Al-Rai daily.