The 78-year-old French serial killer Charles Sobrage, nicknamed ‘The Snake’ returned home to France after he was deported from Nepal where he spent nearly twenty years in prison, for killing two North American tourists.

This man, suspected of committing about twenty murders in the seventies of the last century in Asia, whose story was inspired by a series on the “Netflix” platform, arrived at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris on a plane coming from the Qatari capital, Doha, and the police received him immediately, according to what was reported by a journalist from Agence France-Presse who was on the same flight with him, reports a local Arabic daily.

After “identity checks,” Charles Sobrague left the scene without fuss, according to a source at the airport, breaking his promise to make statements to the journalists who were waiting for him.

On the plane on which he was heading to Doha, where he arrived at a transit station on Friday evening, the seventy-year-old confirmed to an AFP correspondent that he was “innocent” of the crimes attributed to him.

“I am innocent of all these cases, and all the accusations were based on forged documents,” he said, adding, “I have many things to do.” I have to sue many people, including the state of Nepal.”

He pointed out that “the judge issued his verdict without questioning any witness (…) and not even allowing the accused to present his arguments,” pointing out that Nepal’s courts “and all the judges were biased.”

His French lawyer, Isabelle Coutin-Perre, told reporters “It took nineteen years for him to regain his freedom, and I am very happy and deeply shocked.”

She added, “He has been unjustly convicted in a fabricated file with documents forged by the Nepalese police. It is a scandal, he is portrayed as a serial killer, which is completely wrong.”