Experts revealed that there is a possibility that a person may have osteoporosis, the most common form of arthritis, if he suffers from stiffness, “especially in the morning.”

The charity “Creaky Joints” explained: “Osteoarthritis can cause pain and stiffness, especially in the morning, and swelling in the joints of the hands,” reports Al-Rai daily.

“Symptoms of osteoarthritis are usually worse in the patient’s hands,” said Dr. Kevin Wayne. However, the stiffness you feel in the hand can be transient, as the sensation can loosen up in just 5 to 15 minutes.

The experts at Creaky Joints note that hand pain can also be a sign of Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition “in which the tissues of the palm and fingers become thick and tight, causing the fingers to curl inward.”

People who smoke, drink a lot of alcohol, or have seizures or diabetes are more likely to develop this condition. And if the hand pain is caused by osteoporosis, then over time additional bones can develop in the joints, known as “bone spurs” (bone spurs “osseous spurs” often form in the places where the bones meet, that is, in the joints. They can also form on the bones of your spine).

It is recommended to see a doctor if you suspect that you have arthritis. For pain management, Dr. Wayne recommends “using a combination of heat and ice.”

He explained, “Heat therapy is useful in the morning to relieve joint pain, while ice therapy is best later on after a day of activity.” Dr. Wayne also recommends that patients with osteoarthritis of the hands work with a hand therapist.

Creaky Joints recommends hand exercises for people with osteoarthritis in their hands. One exercise that can be done to help keep joints mobile is to ‘make a fist’.

The organization explains: ‘Start with your fingers straight, then slowly bend your hand to form a fist. Make sure your thumb is on the outside of your hand. Don’t press too hard, then straighten it again.’

Another exercise to try is the “finger raise,” which involves placing your palm flat on a table. Once you are in this position, gently spread your fingers apart and slowly lift each one off the table, then bring them back down before lifting the next finger.”

Even making a “C” shape with your hands, as if you were going to catch a small ball, can be helpful.