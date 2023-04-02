The Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, Engineer Mai Al-Baghli, announced that Hall (4A) in the International Fairgrounds in the Mishref region will be allocated to hold the Al-Nawir Festival, which is dedicated to displaying agricultural and national products throughout the holy month of Ramadan, starting from this week.

Al-Baghli said in a press statement that the establishment of this festival came in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, and in implementation of the decisions related to supporting the national product, through coordination with the Federation of Cooperative Societies and the International Fairgrounds Company, reports Al-Rai daily.

She thanked the Fairgrounds Company for its support of national products and its keenness to allocate one of the halls to display these products and achieve the greatest possible benefit for producers and consumers.

She affirmed the ministry’s keenness to continue making all efforts that contribute to providing appropriate support to Kuwaiti producers and overcoming obstacles that prevent the spread and marketing of their products, given their high quality and great diversity, as well as their competitive prices.