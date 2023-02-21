The committee formed in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to study the bids for the project to design, install and operate the reverse osmosis desalination plant (phase two) at the Doha station, which is expected to produce 60 million gallons, concluded that all bids submitted did not meet the conditions and specifications of the tender.

Informed sources in the ministry told Al-Rai that “the ministry had formed a committee to study the bids, and after completion it found that all bids did not fulfill the conditions and the matter was submitted to the Central Agency for Public Tenders,” expecting that “there will be two scenarios regarding this project.