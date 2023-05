The Operations and Patrols Department of the Hawalli Governorate Security Directorate managed to seize a person in Maidan Hawalli, in possession of 19 bottles of booze and sums of money.

The General Directorate of Rescue Police also managed to seize two people in the camel area, in possession of narcotic substances, reports Al-Anba daily.

All of them and the seized items were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures against them.