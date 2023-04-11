Undersecretary of the Parliamentary Division and Chairman of the Legislative Committee in the National Assembly, Dr. Obaid Al-Mutairi, said that all concerned Kuwaiti authorities are participating in the spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, which kicked off, Monday.

Al-Mutairi said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) from the World Bank headquarters, where he is participating in the Global Parliamentary Forum held by the Parliamentary Network of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, that “Kuwait’s participation is not only parliamentary, but all concerned parties participate,” reports Al-Rai daily.

He stressed that in his capacity as Chairman of the Legislative Committee, “we are concerned with legislative issues and understanding the changes that occur in the financial and banking systems, especially in an unstable financial world, and then evaluate legislation that is consistent with the nature of the state’s interests.”

He stressed that “it is difficult for Kuwait to work alone,” so it is necessary to “coordinate and jointly work with countries that agree on the interest framework of the State of Kuwait to formulate joint projects or even work to confront the changing financial reality in accordance with the highest degrees of national interest.”

Al-Mutairi added that there is “an active participation of all the financial and banking authorities in the country concerned with this matter,” saying, “It seems to me that there is coordination and understanding of the nature of the changes that are taking place, and an understanding of the ability of the industrial world to impose the agenda that they want to achieve through these forums.”

About 200 parliamentarians from about 100 countries are participating in the Global Parliamentary Forum, in addition to leaders from civil society and partner organizations, along with senior officials from international financial institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other regional development banks, according to the official website of the Parliamentary Network.