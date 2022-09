The Ministry of Interior announced the CID men have taken into custody an unidentified citizen and his Bangladeshi accomplish for stealing motorbikes, mostly from home delivery service employees.

A local Arabic daily said the suspect during interrogation has admitted to the charge and said the main aim of the theft was to sell the motorbikes.

The suspect was arrested by the Al-Waha police, and has been referred to the concerned authority and the bikes have been referred to the police garage.