Al-Ajiri Scientific Center announced that the skies of Kuwait and the world will witness a partial lunar eclipse on October 28, which is expected to occur at 11 pm.

The center stated, “the beginning of the eclipse will be observed at 10:34 hours, and will end at 11:53,” reports Al-Rai daily.

The center pointed out that “this phenomenon is the last lunar eclipse of the year, and the moon will be in conjunction with the planet Jupiter.”

In another context, the center stated that “Monday, was the beginning of the month of Rabi’ al-Akhir of the Hijri year 1445,” noting that “the first crescent of this month was born last Saturday evening 8:36 pm.”