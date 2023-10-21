The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahd Al-Shoula issued a ministerial decision requiring the formation of an investigation committee into one of the financial violations (disbursement of allowances) at the Kuwait Ports Authority, based on the request of the Audit Bureau.

Al-Shula selected a number of advisors to undertake the task of investigating the committee and taking the necessary measures regarding the Audit Bureau’s request, reports Al-Rai daily.