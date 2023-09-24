Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications, Fahd Al-Shoula, has issued a ministerial decree pertaining to the rental rates of occupied areas within Ministry of Communications buildings and unoccupied plots.

According to the decree the rental cost for spaces leased within government mall centers for ministries, agencies, and institutions aiming to offer public services will be set at 200 dinars for the initial square meter and an additional 12 dinars for every subsequent meter for each individual space. This new rate will be effective starting today, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The decision highlighted that the adjustment in the rental rates for spaces within government mall centers leased by ministries, public entities, and institutions, primarily meant to provide services to the public, is designed to incentivize and motivate them to engage and extend their services through branches in these government mall centers.