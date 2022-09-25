Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan reassured the food security situation in Kuwait, stressing that the main objective is to deliver the commodity to the Kuwaiti consumer at the best prices.

Al-Shariaan said, in a statement to a local Arabic daily, “we do not have a food security crisis, believe me, today there is a sharp decline in food price indices in the world, and we have traders that we rely on and they can bring in foodstuffs from abroad any time. The state’s responsibilities are to ensure food security for the community.”

He went on to say, “The problem we suffer from in the field of food is the safety of foodstuffs, the way they are transported, examined and priced, until they reach the consumer. We bring foodstuffs, but they do not reach the consumer directly, because their prices rise before they reach the consumer, and the Ministry of Commerce strives to delivering the food commodity directly to the consumer at a reasonable price and with a reasonable profit margin.

Regarding his decisions in the cooperative sector, Al-Shariaan said: “We apply the law, to protect the rights and not against anyone, and there are successive decisions in this regard, and we are continuing to pump new and young blood into the veins of the ministry, including the cooperative sector, and things are good.”