Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan has issued a ministerial decision to form a major fact-finding committee to find out all violations and manifestations of corruption, if any, and the administrative and financial violations in cooperative societies sector.

According to a local Arabic daily, the decision states the committee will be chaired by Counselor Ali Hammoud Al-Barjas from the Undersecretary of Administration in the Fatwa and Legislation Department, and the membership of a number of advisors in the Fatwa, professors from Kuwait University and representatives of the Kuwait Lawyers Association and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.