To remain true to its initiative the government is actually serious about fighting corruption and nepotism and addressing the creation of loyalties at the expense of the public interest.

A local Arabic daily said, Minister of Commerce and Industry and the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan has issued ministerial decisions to cancel all appointments to the boards of directors of cooperative societies that took place during the era of the former Minister of Affairs Mubarak Al-Aro.

As a result, reliable sources said, the decision will affect the appointment of 48 members to 16 coops — all decisions issued by Minister Al-Aro, suspected of being issued for electoral interests.