The researcher specializing in domestic labor affairs, Bassam Al-Shammari, called on government agencies related to employment, such as the Ministry of Interior and the Public Authority for Manpower to reconsider the decision to ban the transfer of domestic workers from one employer to another in the event of a dispute between the two parties and the insistence of workers not to continue with the employer based on all legally guaranteed rights.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Al-Shammari stressed on the need to issue a decision in this regard and not to adopt deportation as the first step to be taken. Rather, it must be preceded by serious attempts to benefit from the workforce by re-employing them, and if this is not possible, they must receive all their dues before leaving.

He pointed out that rehabilitating workers and returning them to the domestic and private labor market is one of the most important solutions to eliminating the deficit, saying it will contribute to the stability of the labor market, remove injustice, address the shortcomings, and the observations of human rights organizations regarding the negative aspects of the sponsorship system