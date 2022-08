The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Operations and Traffic Affairs, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, met in his office in the presence of Brigadier Majid Al-Sahli with representatives of public transport companies to discuss the problems and obstacles they face, and put in place appropriate solutions and ways to develop transport network lines, reports a local Arabic daily.



