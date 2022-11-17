The National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises has opened doors for tourism and entertainment project owners to apply for the Al Saji Island project, an Arab daily reported. The move to receive licenses for owners of small and medium enterprises came after limiting it to projects funded by the National Fund, but was met with objection from workers in Chapter Five. The island project, according to the National Fund had attracted 400 projects from Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, and is located in the South Island divided into four areas: Al-Bandira, Al Safar, Marina and Services Area.

In addition, the island will feature various activities: the Al-Bandira area will include 27 mobile food trucks, while the Al-Safar area will include 19 pavilions (kiosks) and spaces for products display for a period of two weeks for each project, including a massive visual display. Meanwhile, the Marina area will be allocated for water taxis to transport visitors from the Ras Salmiya area to the southern island at Jaber Bridge and vice versa, as well as providing tourist and marine tours around the area. Furthermore, the Services Area will be allocated for car parks, fuel stations and buses.