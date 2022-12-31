Al-Rawdatain mineral water company has succeeded throughout 40 years of production securing for the market natural, alkaline flavored waters.

Al-Rawdatain Natural Mineral Water Bottling Company was set up in November 1980 on a 50 square kilometer mineral water field, 100 kilometers north of Kuwait City, with an operational capacity of 9.68 MIGPY. The actual yearly production of Al-Rawdatain water in the beginning of 1983 was about 4.8 MIG. Production of Al-Rawdatain natural mineral water is increasing every year, reaching 7.26 MIG in 1995s.

In a statement to KUNA, Chief Executive Officer Adel Al-Bader said the main initiative of founding Al- Rawdatain company came by the order of late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to Central Bank of Kuwait in order to conduct necessary studies to launch the project.

Al-Rawdatain is a closed company founded in November 1980 for the development, execution and management of the production, bottling and marketing of water, he added. Al-Bader also stated at that time the shareholders of the company were the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Kuwait, the Public Institution for Social Security, Kuwait Company for Trading, Contracting and Foreign Investments, Kuwait Investments Company and Kuwait Hotels Company.

In July 1990, the Public Institution for Social Security bought the stocks of shareholders except the share of the Kuwait Central Bank, he noted. Furthermore, the first pumping process was in September 1962, with an approximate production capacity of 1.5 to three million gallons per day, Al-Bader pointed out.

He also said the company has a specific laboratory that had earned ISO certifications. All products are being tested by the Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy, Kuwait Municipality and by Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

The company has five lines for bottled water, he said, indicating that the company has started to fill water in glass and metal bottles. Al-Bader also said the company is heading to reduce using raw materials through recycling, besides increasing sales by new a strategy through dealing with Gulf and international markets. – KUNA