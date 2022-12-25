Finance Minister Abdel Wahhab Al-Rasheed called on the municipality to allocate land for the establishment of a permanent headquarters for the management of the National Fund for the Care and Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as to use part of it to support small and medium enterprises as administrative offices for them, a marketing center, business centers and incubators, and many other ideas that serve these projects according to the law establishing the fund.

An informed source confirmed that the fund is keen on rationalizing spending and reducing operational expenses, requested the allocation of a permanent headquarters, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the other hand, Al-Rasheed has asked the municipality to study the investor’s request for the project to establish housing complexes for workers in the west of Mina Abdullah, to re-study the standards and requirements for labor housing complexes.