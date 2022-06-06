Kuwait’s Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed called ‘inaccurate’ the statements that have been attributed to him by the Egyptian media.

The Egyptian media had quoted Al-Rasheed as saying during his meeting with Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala El-Said that, “Kuwait’s interest at the level of the public and private sectors in investing in Egypt, expanding the base of joint projects, and pumping more investments in all sectors where real investment opportunities are available.”

Al-Rasheed added: “We are fully aware that accountability is equal to responsibility, and we know that the official must bear criticism and insults, and we went further than that through fragmented sections while addressing some of the previous issues. And since I am today in a position of responsibility, I always welcome the scrutiny of public opinion and accept honest criticism with great pleasure.”

He went on to say: “In light of this wide media space, many inaccurate statements that were not issued by me officially, and which result in the formation of a public opinion that does not reflect reality and does not reveal many details. Therefore, this clarification is a denial of any statement attributed to us that was not through the Kuwait News Agency, the official account of the Ministry of Finance, or my personal account.”