The Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs, Operations and Traffic Sector, and Correctional Institutions Sector, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajaib, has requested to open an expanded investigation following the theft of a car which was in the parking lot of the Shuwaikh Police Station.

The source told Al-Anba daily, that after a report was received by the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior about a vehicle wanted by the judiciary was parked in a certain place, a police patrol went to the place and brought the vehicle to the police station but after a while the vehicle disappeared.

A search was launched for the car and all the concerned authorities denied knowledge and after contacting the Deputy Public Prosecutor, a theft case was registered.