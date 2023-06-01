Legendary actor Al Pacino made headlines on Wednesday when it was revealed that he is turning father at the age of 83. The actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child together. As per a report by TMZ, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been together since 2022 and were first spotted in April, last year at Felix Trattoria in Venice, leaving a restaurant together.

Since then, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been spotted together on several occasions and clicked by paparazzi. The news of the couple expecting their first child together comes just weeks after Noor Alfallah made their relationship Instagram official. In the caption, she wrote, “My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!”

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Alfallah was born to a Kuwaiti father and American mother in Kuwait. Her father, Falah N Alfallah, is the founder of investment firm ThirtyOneCapital Inc., based in California, according to his LinkedIn profile.

While Noor Alfallah may be a stranger to most cinema fans, Noor herself is no stranger to Hollywood royalty. Noor Alfallah, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti American family and is a film producer as per Hello! magazine, has previously dated English rockstar and legendary singer Mick Jagger. At the age of 22, Noor Alfallah was spotted on numerous occasions with a 74-year-old Mick and announced that “ages didn’t matter to me,” thus confirming the dating rumours as per Page Six .“The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me,” she was quoted as saying, after the breakup

Additionally, she has also been reported to have dated billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen when he was in his mid-50s. Noor Alfallah was also linked to actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood when he was 88 and she was 23. However, she rubbished the rumours calling Clint Eastwood a “family friend.”

Al Pacino, who has never been married, shares a daughter named Julie Marie, who is 33 years old, with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also a father to twins Anton and Olivia (who are 22 years old) with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo. Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo were in a relationship from 1997 to 2003. Some of his best works include Scarface, Scent of a Woman, Serpico and The Godfather series.

Source: NDTV