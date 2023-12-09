The Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and the Acting Minister of Public Works, Jassim Al-Ostad, has issued a decision to form an impartial fact-finding committee to look into reasons for the delay in electrical power station projects.

The decision, according to Al-Rai daily, stipulates the committee’s terms of reference, as follows:

– Determining the reasons for the emergence of the expected electrical shortage and delay in electrical power station projects, water distillation, and maintenance of existing electrical power generation units, identifying the culprit, if any, after the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority canceled the Al-Zour station project — the Northern Electric Power Generation and Water Desalination Plant (Phase Two) in August 2017.

– Evaluating the measures taken regarding all projects for constructing electric power stations and water distillation.

– Evaluating the steps and procedures taken by the Ministry in all current projects related to electricity generation affiliated with the Public-Private Partnership Authority and the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

– Examining the reasons for delays, if any, from the various sectors of the Ministry and the extent of their impact on plans for production and transmission of electrical energy.