Media personality and fellow cartoonist Sarah Al-Noums represented the State of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti Cartoon Society at the 42nd “International Caricature – Saint-Just-le-Martel” (International Caricature Salon) exhibition, held in the city of Limoges in France, which continues until next October 7.

Al-Noums participated with a group of Arab artists in the opening ceremony, which was held in the presence of the governor of the region, the deputy of the province, and the head of the municipal council of the province, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Noums said the Kuwaiti Caricature Society is participating with fifty paintings, expressing her pride in representing Kuwait in international forums, where artists and those interested in art meet in various exhibitions, noting that what attracted attention in this exhibition is the large number of participating works from Kuwait compared to previous years.

She indicated her pride in the distinguished Arab participation in the exhibition, pointing out the selection of the artist Saad Hajo from the Syrian Republic as the first Arab artist and main guest in the exhibition, and the allocation of a mini-exhibition of his own that includes a collection of his works, animated drawings, and artistic sculptures