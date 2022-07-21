The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, met in the presence of Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs, and the Ministry of Interior’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, senior security officers and representatives of Husseiniyas and places of worship, at the Ministry of Interior building.

During the meeting Lieutenant-General Al-Barjas conveyed the greetings of His Excellency the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General (Retd) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, stressing that the instructions and directives of Al-Nawaf require facilitating all procedures related to securing mosques and places of worship.

Al-Barjas listened to the observations and suggestions made by those attending the meeting, and many questions and inquiries were raised, and they were answered in all transparency and clarity, directing the security leaders to take what is in line with the security plan and in a way that contributes to securing all Husseiniyas and worshippers.

Lieutenant-General Al-Barjas praised the cooperation of Husseiniyat officials and representatives and patrons during the past year, which contributed to the success of the success of all efforts, wishing everyone more continuous and constructive cooperation that serves the public interest.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior renewed the call for visitors to Husseiniyas and places of worship to abide by the law and the instructions of securitymen outside places of worship and in the vicinity of these areas.

He also called on the attendees to abide by the security instructions and procedures set in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, officials and representatives of Husseiniyas praised the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, expressing their thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Interior and the security leaders for their efforts in the public interest and preserving the security and safety of the country.