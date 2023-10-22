The Al-Najat Charitable Society launched a campaign to sponsor 1,000 Palestinian orphans. This comes in response to the current devastating events, which have left a large number of orphans who need to be sponsored to help their families in light of the difficult circumstances they face in the future.

The Director General of the Association, Muhammad Al-Ansari, stressed that sponsoring the orphans of Palestine is a legal, moral and humanitarian duty, and that the aim of the project is to provide a helping hand to these orphans, alleviate their affliction, and take them to safety.

He stated that the value of sponsoring an orphan in this campaign for one year is 180 dinars, at 15 dinars per month, and that the distribution of sponsorships and care for orphans will be done through charitable societies approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs as usual.

Al-Ansari concluded his statement by calling on the benefactors to contribute to the campaign. Contribution to the cause can be done by calling 180008 or visit the association’s website.

You can donate to the campaign via the link: https://alnajat.com/o25