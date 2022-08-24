As part of its mission to extend assistance to underserved families inside Kuwait and carry out various charitable projects, the Al-Najat Charitable Society conducted a campaign that helped families make it through financial difficulties by providing rent payment, financial aid, food provisions, and other support in kind.

The Society distributed aid to at least 5,400 families living inside Kuwait during the first half of 2022. The Director of the Aid Department, Muhammad Al-Khalidi, stated that the Al-Najat Society is keen in implementing various charitable projects inside Kuwait such as the outreach programs earlier mentioned.

The Association provided the rent payments of about 183 families as part of its “Blessed by good” campaign, noting that the payment of rent is issued as a check in the name of the property owner. He added that the Association also provided financial aid to 566 families, in addition to food cards handed over to 696 families to cover a six-month period, wherein the family buys supplies from a market that has been agreed upon.

Al-Khalidi emphasized the interest in bringing happiness to needy families in various seasons, as Ramadan baskets were distributed to 1,571 families, and sacrifices to 2,070 families. The selection of the eligible family was a process which involved thoroughly studying their cases, verifying all their documents, and giving priority to genuinely needy families.