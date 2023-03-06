The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Information Technology Affairs, Mazen Al-Nahedh, suspended the implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 30 of 2023 regarding the reorganization of subsidized construction materials, for further study.

Informed sources told Al-Qabas that the minister halted the implementation of the decision with the aim of reviewing and amending it for the benefit of the citizens who benefit from the disbursement of subsidized construction materials to build their homes.

The decision emphasized that based on the suspension of work in Ministerial Resolution No. 30 of 2023, the process of disbursing construction materials to citizens will return to the way it was in the past, and the new decision will be considered as if it had not been issued, despite its publication in the Official Gazette.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry provides some commodities to citizens at subsidized prices, but the beneficiary must pay the (price difference) between the value of the subsidy and the price of the commodity in the local market, which was raised in the new decision on iron and cement, the most demanded and consumed construction materials.