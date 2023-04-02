Transfer money and multiply your chances of winning

Transfer your money through Al Muzaini or use any of Al Muzaini Exchange’s services for a chance to win incredible prizes worth over $130,000!

Al Muzaini Exchange Company, the number one money exchange in Kuwait since 1942 recently announced its “Mega Campaign 2023”. Participants of the campaign must simply transfer money through Al Muzaini either by visiting any of Al Muzaini’s branches and self-service kiosks, transferring online through the website and by using the Al Muzaini application. Utilizing services such as Foreign Currency Exchange, Western Union, Bill Payments, Visa Direct and Bank-to-Bank transfers for the purpose of transferring money shall make customers eligible to win with Al Muzaini.

The exciting Mega prize of the campaign is a BMW X3 2023.

The campaign lasts from March 23, 2023 to June 11, 2023.

There shall be four daily winners winning cash prizes of $100 each day until the end of the campaign, 2 weekly winners winning cash prizes of $1000 every week until the end of the campaign and a few special campaign winners.

There shall be a special Eideyah conducted for those customers that transfer using Al Muzaini from March 23, 2023 to April 17, 2023 and the winner shall receive $10,000.

One can multiply their chances of winning by using the Al Muzaini App for the purpose of transfers. Previous winners have the opportunity to win again during the campaign period. So, the more the transfers, the more the chances of winning big.

Mr. Hugh Fernandes, the General Manager of Al Muzaini said “We are extremely excited to bring forth our Mega Campaign and wish to reward our customers for performing transactions with us and for giving us the chance to serve them. There are lots of prizes to be won and the campaign spans the length of almost three months. This campaign is our grandest one yet and it also aims at reaching out to new customers and integrating them into our huge family and providing them with the best services to ensure that they have the best experience when it comes to the field of financial services. We will be immensely happy to see you winning big with the Al Muzaini Mega Campaign.”

Al Muzaini Exchange Company is the oldest money exchange company in the State of Kuwait with millions of customers being served and provided with the best possible experience.

Al Muzaini, always near you!