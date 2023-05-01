Al Muzaini Exchange Company, the number one Exchange company in Kuwait announced the winner of their $10,000 Eideyah Prize in an event held at Al Muzaini branch, Jahra on Thursday, 20th April, 2023.

The winner, Mr. Meshal Awwad Alfadhli was extremely happy upon receiving the prize and expressed his joy towards Al Muzaini for rewarding their customers by conducting campaigns all throughout the year.

Mr. Meshal has been using Al Muzaini for several years for the purpose of performing fast, safe and secure money transfers and obtaining foreign currency for his travels at extremely competitive rates. The winner said, “I trust Al Muzaini for my money transfers and foreign exchange, they are really great and the staff is extremely helpful. I recommend Al Muzaini to every customer that needs to send money quickly and reliably. I have used their branches to perform my transfers and have recently tried the app and found it to be convenient and efficient. Thank you, Al Muzaini, for this wonderful prize.”

Al Muzaini is eager to provide the highest levels of quality financial services such as money transfers and foreign currency exchange, comfortably and safely at the best prices throughout.

Al Muzaini General Manager Mr. Hugh Fernandes congratulated the winner of the $10,000 Eideyah prize and stated, “We are pleased to conduct our Mega Promotion Campaign 2023 and offer our customers the chance to win incredible prizes. We are also always looking forward to presenting the best offers and conducting more promotional campaigns in the future to thank our valued customers for their loyalty and the trust that they place in us.”

Transfer money through Al Muzaini for a chance to win a BMW X3 2023 and incredible prizes worth over $130,000. Send money through our branches, self-service kiosks, online or our mobile app and use any of our services for a chance to win every day. Transferring through our app multiplies your chances of winning. The campaign lasts from 23rd March to 11th June.

