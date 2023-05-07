Al Muzaini Exchange Company, the number one exchange company in Kuwait and the proud sponsors of Kuwait Cricket joined the Kuwait Women’s cricket team and the Management of Kuwait Cricket for the unveiling of the Women’s training jersey with the Al Muzaini logo at the front of the kit.

The event was held in Sulaibiya cricket ground.

Members of the Women’s cricket team were presented with their new training kits by Mr Guruprasad Kadri, the Operations manager at Al Muzaini, Mr Trevin Cutinho, the Digital Marketing officer at Al Muzaini and Mr Sajid Ashraf, Director General of the Kuwait Cricket Council Board. The team were provided with words of support and encouragement from the guest panel as the names of the 20-women Kuwait National Women’s Cricket Team shortlist was announced.

The players were excited to receive the kits and expressed their gratitude towards Al Muzaini for the support and confidence that the company has placed in supporting women’s cricket and for being the first company to sponsor women’s cricket in Kuwait.

Al Muzaini is extremely proud to be a part of the growth of women’s cricket in Kuwait and encourages the young girls to actively take up the sport and conquer all milestones and break all records.

