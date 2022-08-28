Al Muzaini Company successfully completed their Transfer and Win contest. Each and every customer that transferred money by visiting any one of Al Muzaini’s 123 branches was considered eligible to participate and stand a chance to win one of the many prizes being offered.

The grand contest organized by Al Muzaini offered daily winners USD 100, weekly winners USD 1000 and a mega prize of USD 30,000 to one lucky winner.

Al Muzaini organized an impressive event at Fahad Al Salem to announce the winners of the Transfer and Win Contest. More than 30 lucky winners were awarded a cash prize during the fun-filled event that witnessed a huge turn-out.

Ms. Maricel Samson, a customer that has been using Al Muzaini for money transfers for several years from the Philippines was announced as the lucky winner of the Grand prize of USD 30,000. On receiving the grand prize, Ms. Maricel was filled with emotions of joy and happiness and couldn’t believe that she had won. She thanked Al Muzaini for changing her life.

The General Manager of Al Muzaini, Mr. Hugh Fernandes congratulated our lucky winner and all the other winners of the huge contest that lasted over a month and was extremely pleased to present our lucky winner, Ms. Maricel with her grand prize. Mr Hugh said, “We look forward to conducting more of such events in the future and want to reward our customers for their loyalty and the trust that they place in us.”