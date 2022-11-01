Al Muzaini Company, the leading exchange company in Kuwait, has opened its 125th branch in Shuwaikh on Tuesday 18 October.

The members of Al Muzaini’s Management along with some of the

company’s valued customers were present at the opening.

Mr. Hugh Fernandes, the General Manager of Al Muzaini Company stated that they are delighted to introduce their latest branch opening in Shuwaikh. Their commitment is always towards delivering a great customer experience.

With aspirations to provide the best, the new branch opening will feature new services through promotional campaigns and aim to continuously upgrade their mobile application.