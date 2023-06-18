Al Muzaini Exchange, the leading exchange company in Kuwait, celebrated the end of its latest three months-long Promotional campaign in The Avenues Mall, Kuwait on Friday the 16th of June 2023, attended by General Manager Mr. Hugh Fernandes and Al Muzaini Management.

In the event, which was hosted by Hasan Anwar, Al Muzaini was thrilled to announce the winners of the online ‘Transfer and Win’ Grand Promotion. The winners received various Cash prizes of up to $130,000 and the final Mega prize being a BMW X3 2023 which was awarded to Mr. Ayathulla Saleem Saleem Shaik. Additionally, Al Muzaini awarded cash prizes to the attending audience through various interactive contests and activities.

Hugh Fernandes, General Manager of Al Muzaini Exchange said: ‘Today we are delighted to introduce our latest Event that brings Al Muzaini close to our customers in The Avenues Mall. We continually invest in our product to ensure a leading excellence of remittances and we know that customers expect fantastic service when it comes to money transfers and foreign exchanges. Our commitment and number one priority is to always deliver a great customer experience. I would also like to congratulate all the winners and thank them for their trust’.