The number one money exchange company in Kuwait, Al-Muzaini Exchange Company recently opened its newest branch in Salmiya, Block 10, Street 3 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. This opening was extremely significant and the rapid expansion reflects the company’s endeavor to always be near its customers. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to providing the highest quality of financial services such as money transfers, foreign currency exchange and bill payments with convenience, comfort and safety and at the most competitive prices, seven days a week.

The General Manager of Al Muzaini Exchange Company, Mr. Hugh Fernandes and the company’s department managers and various senior personnel inaugurated the new branch in Salmiya and Mr. Fernandes stated: “We take great pride in strengthening our leading position in the local market and always place focus in ensuring that we provide the best financial services experience to our customers in order to meet all their money transfer needs. We always want to stay true to our mission; to always be near to our customers and to add to their convenience and the opening of our new branch is another step in that direction.”

The company always strives to make its financial services accessible to all. In addition to its strong network of branches, Al Muzaini application provides simple and safe financial solutions and is packed with plenty of valuable features such as: – Availability in all digital platforms, new customer registration, the ability to add a new beneficiary and benefits from the Western Union service and Visa Direct services that makes it possible for you to transfer anywhere, anytime.

Al Muzaini, always near you!