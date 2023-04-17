The number one money exchange company in Kuwait, Al-Muzaini Exchange Company recently opened its new branch in Sulaibikhat and Al Doha Co-operative society. The number of the company’s branches within Kuwait has become 127, in addition to its self-service machines, Al Muzaini online and the Al-Muzaini application. This expansion reflects the company’s endeavor and commitment to providing the highest quality of financial services such as money transfers, foreign currency exchange and bill payments with ease, comfort and safety and at the best prices, seven days a week.

The General Manager of Al Muzaini Exchange Company, Mr. Hugh Fernandes and the company’s department managers, along with a number of the company’s valued customers inaugurated the new branch on Thursday, April 6, 2023, and Mr. Fernandes stated: “We are keen to strengthen our leading position in the local market and to ensure that we provide the best financial services experience to our customers and meet all their money transfer needs.”

The company always strives to make its financial services accessible to all. In addition to its strong network of branches, Al Muzaini application provides safe and simplified financial solutions with many features such as: – Availability in all digital platforms, new customer registration, the ability to add a new beneficiary, the Foreign Currency delivery service wherein customers can order their desired currencies and have it delivered to their doorsteps within hours and various benefits from the Western Union service and Visa Direct service with simple steps to assist you with your transfers anywhere, anytime.

Al Muzaini also has an ongoing Mega Promotion Campaign 2023. Transfer money through Al Muzaini for a chance to win a BMW X3 2023 and incredible prizes worth over $130,000. Send money through Al Muzaini’s branches, self-service kiosks, online or the mobile app and use any of their services for a chance to win every day. Transferring through the app multiplies your chances of winning. The campaign lasts from 23rd March to 11th June.

Al Muzaini is always near you.