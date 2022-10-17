“Transfer to VISA Cards and Win with Al Muzaini”

Al-Muzaini, the leading exchange company in Kuwait recently concluded its promotional campaign in collaboration with Visa; “Transfer to VISA Cards and Win with Al-Muzaini”, which lasted from July 19th to September 30th, 2022.

Mr. Rakhmonov Khasanjon was announced as the winner with the prize being a fully paid VIP package for two persons. The winner will now be attending an exciting match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, courtesy Al Muzaini’s collaboration with Visa. The draw was conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and representatives of Al Muzaini Company.

All customers who transferred money during the campaign period to VISA cards, whether through any of the 124 Al Muzaini branches or through the website or Al Muzaini app were automatically eligible to participate and stand a chance to attend this global sporting event. Al-Muzaini Company is keen to continue its excellence in providing its customers with the best services and unique advantages when it comes to using the company’s remittances services.

Al Muzaini is eager to provide the highest levels of quality financial services such as money transfers and foreign currency exchange, comfortably and safely at the best prices throughout.

Al Muzaini General Manager Mr. Hugh Fernandes congratulated the winner and stated, “We are pleased to partner with Visa to offer our customers an unforgettable experience and a chance to participate in this once in a lifetime, global sporting event. We are also always looking forward to presenting the best offers and conducting more promotional campaigns in the future to thank our valued customers for their loyalty and trust in us.”

Al Muzaini, always near you!