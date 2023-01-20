The Ministry of Electricity and Water is expected to start receiving requests from citizens to connect with power in Al-Mutlaa City in March. Al-Anbaa reported that the transmission networks sector completed the operation of all 400 kV ultra-high voltage stations last week. It consists of four stations that are fully operational at about 4,000 megawatts, namely: 1Z, 2Z, 3Z, and 4Z.

The ministry explained that the plan to operate the 11/132 kilovolt substations, which consist of 36 main substations, will begin in February. The source pointed out that once the low-voltage stations are operational, the distribution networks sector will be able to deliver electricity to the ready-made distribution substations in the region, pointing to the homes that the current can reach by March.



