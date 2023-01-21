The Ministry of Electricity and Water expects to start receiving requests from citizens to connect power supply in the city of Mutla’a during March.

The sources told a local Arabic daily, that the transmission networks sector completed last week the operation of all 400 kV ultra-high voltage stations in the region to operate at full capacity of about 4,000 megawatts — 1Z, 2Z, 3Z, and 4Z.

The sources explained that at the beginning of next February it is planned to operate 36 11/132 kilovolt main substations which will start operating successively and according to the set time plan.

The sources pointed out that once the low-voltage stations are operational, the distribution networks sector will be able to deliver the current to the ready-made distribution substations in the region.