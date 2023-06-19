The National Bureau for Human Rights Chairman Ambassador Jassem Al-Mubaraki stated that, for two years in a row, Kuwait remained on the second-tier list of the US State Department’s report on human trafficking due to the lack of political stability, Alrai Media reported. In a statement, he urged officials to work on abolishing the sponsorship system, search for alternatives and speed up the construction of labor cities to guarantee the rights of workers. He also called on combating the residency trade to preserve Kuwait’s reputation.

Al-Mubaraki added that in the absence of a government, including the changes in governance that occurred in the past year, as well as officials dealing with urgent matters, no decision was carried out in implementing the projects required to preserve Kuwait’s reputation, particularly in addressing issues in the recruitment of domestic labor. He stated that Kuwait’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic have dwindled down due to reactionary policies.

However, he expressed optimism on the current leadership’s governance to move the projects forward and give them priority for the interest of the country.