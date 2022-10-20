Court of Appeals, headed by Counselor Wael Al-Ateeqi, sentenced Sheikh Major General Mazen Al-Jarrah and Nawaf Al-Shalahi to 5 years in prison and fined them 1.36 million dinars, on charges of money laundering, stemming from the bribery case also involving the Bangladeshi MP.

The Criminal Court had previously ruled that the money laundering case should not be considered, because there is a final ruling in another case for the accused, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Public Prosecution had accused the men of money laundering 860,000 dinars in the form of checks, knowing that the amount was obtained as bribe, which the subject of Case No. 1429/2020 of the Capital Prosecution Office, registered under No. 370/2020.

The Public Prosecution said the two accused had committed a money laundering crime.